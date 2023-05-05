IN PICTURES: Schools across Scarborough turn red, white and blue to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

Pupils at schools across Scarborough have celebrated the Coronation of King Charles II with royal themed lessons and tea parties.

Woodlands Academy celebrated the King's Coronation in style, thanks to the Woodsmith Foundation who very kindly funded the academy’s Coronation Celebration. Monies received covered tableware, decorations and food for all students and staff including a royal themed cake.

Specialist Curriculum Support Officer Kerry Lenton said: “The event has been a huge success and has provided students with special memories of a historical event. A special thank you to our School Council too for organising."

Children from Green Hedges Day Nursery had their very own Coronation Ceremony at St. Martin on the Hill church. Father Peter performed the ceremony complete with crowns, certificates and a sceptre to hold.

The church was decorated with King’s Guards made by school children at St Martin’s school.

Childhaven Nursery School enjoyed a fun-filled week packed with Coronation crafts and a tea party.

If your school has been involved in Coronation celebrations we’d love to share the pictures with our readers, email [email protected]

