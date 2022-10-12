News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Scarborough Science and Engineering Week 2022

IN PICTURES: Science and Engineering Week 2022 at Scarborough Spa

Students from across the borough have investigated a range of offerings at the 13th Scarborough Science and Engineering Week at Scarborough Spa.

By Louise Perrin
15 minutes ago
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 11:06am

More than 30 local, regional and national employers and training and education organisations exhibited at the event, aimed at encouraging pupils to consider careers in science, design, technology, engineering and

mathematics.

Almost 40,000 students (39,750) have now attended the annual event over the past 13 years, including colleges from throughout Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale, York and parts of the East Riding.

A spokesperson for The Scarborough Business Ambassadors, who organised the free event with NYBEP, the North Yorkshire Business Education Partnership, said: "It was another inspiring and amazing event, packed with young people and great, practical exhibits.

"The feedback from schools and colleges reflects the importance of helping to introduce students to the everyday use of engineering, science and design, in creative ways.

"Thank you to our sponsors and partners for their superb continued support which has already led to many previous young attendees taking up engineering-related careers to help fill the skills gaps."

1. Scarborough Science and Engineering Week 2022

Coventry University's Camilla Stevenson with Sean Smith

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Science and Engineering Week 2022

Scarborough Tec's Richard Utley and Louise Jones with Caedmon students

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Science and Engineering Week 2022

Unison's Ethan Marquis

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Science and Engineering Week 2022

David Wilson representing the Royal Navy with a Caedmon student

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Scarborough SpaYorkWhitbyFileyEast Riding
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us