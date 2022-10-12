More than 30 local, regional and national employers and training and education organisations exhibited at the event, aimed at encouraging pupils to consider careers in science, design, technology, engineering and

mathematics.

Almost 40,000 students (39,750) have now attended the annual event over the past 13 years, including colleges from throughout Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale, York and parts of the East Riding.

A spokesperson for The Scarborough Business Ambassadors, who organised the free event with NYBEP, the North Yorkshire Business Education Partnership, said: "It was another inspiring and amazing event, packed with young people and great, practical exhibits.

"The feedback from schools and colleges reflects the importance of helping to introduce students to the everyday use of engineering, science and design, in creative ways.

"Thank you to our sponsors and partners for their superb continued support which has already led to many previous young attendees taking up engineering-related careers to help fill the skills gaps."

