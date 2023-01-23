Following a rigorous audition process, Year 11 Fyling Hall School student, Charlie Flintoft, joins theprestigious National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

It is unusual to get a place on the first attempt and the school is incredibly proud of Charlie’s hard work and talent.

Year 12 students, Tomas and Toby Richardson, received two of only four Highly Commended Certificates, for the national Whitbread Memorial Prize which celebrates outstanding involvement in the wider aspect of school and community life; together with academic excellence in GCSE examinations.

Fyling Hall students received 1 bronze certificate and 2 silver certificates in the UKMT Senior National Maths Challenge last term.

The school now looks forward to the Intermediate Challenge on February 1 – congratulations to Polina Ekaette, Tomas Richardson and Ryan Lam.

As well as support for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, a donation of £2000 went to Neo-Angels in 2022.

Charity work, led by the sixth form, is an important aspect of school life.

This year, students chose to fundraise for youth mental health charity, Young Minds, which is particularly relevant with the increase in mental health concerns among young people post-Covid.

