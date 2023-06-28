Official figures from the Department for Education have revealed which primary schools in Scarborough and Whitby are the hardest to get into.

The statistics from the Department for Education have revealed that a record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In North Yorkshire, 5,050 of 5,286 children (95.5%) secured a place at their first preference.

Nick Gibb, Minister of State for School Standards of United Kingdom, said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here we take a look at the primary schools in Scarborough and Whitby which are the hardest to get into, based on figures from the Department for Education, showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place...

1 . West Heslerton Church of England Primary School At West Heslerton Church of England Primary School, just 65% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of five applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales

2 . Lindhead School At Lindhead School, just 69% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 13 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Wheatcroft Community Primary School At Wheatcroft Community Primary School, just 75% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 10 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Newby and Scalby Primary School At Newby and Scalby Primary School, just 83% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 11 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales