Castleton School.placeholder image
Castleton School.

IN PICTURES: Whitby primary school leavers summer 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
It’s that time once again when year six students from our schools prepare to wave goodbye to life at primary school ahead of moving up to secondary school in September.

Here are class photos of this year’s school leavers from around Whitby and the Esk Valley schools.

East Whitby School year six leavers, pictured at Clifford's Tower in York.

1. School leavers 2025

East Whitby School year six leavers, pictured at Clifford's Tower in York. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Fylingdales School.

2. School leavers 2025

Fylingdales School. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Glaisdale School adventurers class.

3. School leavers 2025

Glaisdale School adventurers class. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Lythe School leavers.

4. School leavers 2025

Lythe School leavers. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice