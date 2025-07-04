IN PICTURES: Whitby primary school leavers summer 2025

Here are class photos of this year’s school leavers from around Whitby and the Esk Valley schools.
1. School leavers 2025
East Whitby School year six leavers, pictured at Clifford's Tower in York. Photo: submitted
2. School leavers 2025
Fylingdales School. Photo: submitted
3. School leavers 2025
Glaisdale School adventurers class. Photo: submitted
4. School leavers 2025
Lythe School leavers. Photo: submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.