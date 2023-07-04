Quay Academy in Bridlington and Thomas Hinderwell Academy in Scarborough were both recognised at the annual David Ross Education Trust (DRET) Inspiration Awards.

Victoria Craven and Claire Rollinson from Quay Academy picked up the award for Community Champion, while Kasey Hill was honoured with ‘Leader of the Year’ for her work at Thomas Hinderwell.

The winners were announced in a virtual awards ceremony that was streamed via YouTube Live to all DRET schools from London to Hull- so that all staff could celebrate together.

Staff from Bridlington and Scarborough schools won awards at the Inspiration Awards this year.

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said: “Huge congratulations to all our inspirational winners. I am constantly inspired by our staff and their dedication to helping provide a truly world-class education.

“It is so important to recognise their efforts and take time to celebrate our teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and leaders together as a team.

“I am very grateful to our sponsors for supporting this virtual awards ceremony so that we can once again include all our staff.”

The Inspiration Awards are funded by sponsors’ donations, and proceeds go to DRET’s Inspiration Fund, which enables the trust to provide life-changing and character-building enrichment opportunities to 13,000 state school pupils across the country.

The wide range of opportunities made possible by the Inspiration Fund are normally only available to pupils in fee-paying or public schools.