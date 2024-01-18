Junior school near Whitby transformed into Hogwarts - complete with potions, owls and Quidditch

Fyling Hall’s Junior School has been transformed into Hogwarts – and the youngsters were so excited, they couldn’t wait to go back after the Christmas holidays.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The entire school, at Robin Hood’s Bay, is decorated, teachers and pupils wear Harry Potter-style robes and bring broomsticks, and lessons and activities are based around the famous series.

Over the holiday, teachers transformed the classrooms with suspended ‘candles’, sparking lights, potions cupboards, bookcases, and broomsticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinyl wraps were attached to walls, doors and staircases and display boards to bring Hogwarts into the creative independent school.

Magic materials for colour changing flames lessons at Fyling Hall junior school.

Staff and pupils wear Hogwarts-style robes to school and broomsticks parked against the wall, next to school bags, complete the picture.

On the first day of term, pupils were sorted into the Hogwarts houses by a speaking ‘Sorting Hat’.

Later in the week they began Quidditch in PE where a competitive match was played with broomsticks, quaffle, bludgers and snitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a muddy forest school lesson in their woodland Magic School, pupils whittled their new wands.

The sorting hat places Fyling Hall pupils into their different houses.

But it has not stopped here, the school is truly functioning as the School of Magic – learning is based on the Harry Potter theme, with ‘Potions’ proving a very popular lesson!

Pupil are creating ‘magical potions’ for science.

They visit Senior School labs and have used chromatography, learnt how to make coloured flames by burning different metals and burnt ‘magic ink’ to reveal Harry Potter’s scar.

Art, DT and ICT work really well with the theme – for example making dragon eggs in the early years and designing magical creatures in the older years.

The new School of Magic at Fyling Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Potter concept lends itself to letter-writing, magical-themed creative writing and poetry for English and is even being used for choral speaking for the upcoming Eskdale Festival.

During music, pupils identified instruments in the orchestral Hedwig’s Theme and began some chanting.

Those familiar with the world of Harry Potter will know that owls and snakes feature heavily, so it is important the pupils study and understand these creatures.

To support their learning, Whitby Falconers will bring owls and snakes into the school next month.