Lady Lumley’s students take part in a Model UN Conference at Ampleforth College

A group of Year 12 students from Lady Lumley’s were invited by Ampleforth College to attend a Model UN conference.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST

They represented Israel on topics of LGBTQ+ rights, Israel-Palestine relations, nuclear disarmament, legitimacy of the death penalty and sanctions on Russia.

The event was a great opportunity to make friends (and foes) through country alliances, develop leadership and debate skills and learn more about laws and ideologies of other countries.

They were able to successfully pass a resolution on the committees of nuclear disarmament and national security which subsequently led to our delegates from that committee, Emily-Rose and Bertie, getting an honourable mention award. Overall, it was a successful and enriching event, which the students were very grateful for the experience.

Mr Carter, Head of Sixth Form said; “The Model UN Conference at Ampleforth College was excellently managed, and our year 12 students represented our

school with distinction.

“The event provided all participants with an opportunity to debate current global issues facing the UN, communicate with students from different schools and gain a fabulous insight into the detailed nature of nations reaching democratic solutions. A thoroughly enjoyable evening and as Head of Sixth Form, a proud moment to witness our students competing with such academic rigor.”

Lady Lumley’s School is part of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, which comprises of six schools based on the Yorkshire Coast and Vale of Pickering.

