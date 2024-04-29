Ladybirds Class raise £1406 in memory of Elsie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elsie was 3 years old when she was diagnosed with high risk ERMS right neck primary Parameningeal site with pulmonary metastasis. Very sadly Elsie fell asleep following her battle in January 2024. Elsie's Arc was set up in her name, and is part of the Alice’s Arc Charity (charity number: 1164253) www.alicesarc.org

Alice’s Arc is a children's cancer charity dedicated to funding research into finding a cure and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma.

The children, along with their class friends who couldn’t partake in the day raised an amazing £1406 through bucket donations and on their online JustGiving page in the weeks before the walk.

Ladybirds Walk For Elsie