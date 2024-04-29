Ladybirds Class raise £1406 in memory of Elsie
Elsie was 3 years old when she was diagnosed with high risk ERMS right neck primary Parameningeal site with pulmonary metastasis. Very sadly Elsie fell asleep following her battle in January 2024. Elsie's Arc was set up in her name, and is part of the Alice’s Arc Charity (charity number: 1164253) www.alicesarc.org
Alice’s Arc is a children's cancer charity dedicated to funding research into finding a cure and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma.
The children, along with their class friends who couldn’t partake in the day raised an amazing £1406 through bucket donations and on their online JustGiving page in the weeks before the walk.
Elise is a beautiful, brave and incredible little girl who will always be remembered by her school friends, she will always be talked about greatly and will never be forgotten. Elsie, Be 4, Be Free, Be you xxx