Lealholm School near Whitby becomes Champion School in early reading and phonics

Lealholm Primary School, who are the hub school for Yorkshire Endeavour English Hub, have become a Little Wandle Champion School.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th May 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

The village school has met 16 Standards of Excellence in the teaching of early reading and phonics and will now have other schools going to see Little Wandle in action and share the wonderful work the staff and children are doing.

Teacher Alex Nightingale said: “We will be supporting schools nationally with the implementation of delivering the phonics scheme Little Wandle through hosting Little Wandle live every term, so that teachers, headteachers and reading leaders can come and watch our amazing children learning phonics.

"This is in addition to the English Hub Showcase events which have been running weekly this half term and we will continue to host these too.

Lealholm School are Little Wandle (early reading and phonics champions).
"We are grateful to our supportive parents for prioritising early reading at home as much as we do at school.”

He added that the children always perform exceptionally when being observed by groups of parents.

