The yurt was the brainchild of school librarian Mrs Hyde.

School Business Manager, Miss Lewis said: “Mrs Hyde came up with the excellent idea to enhance our school area with a reading tent (or yurt!).

"She will be holding reading club in there and our teachers will be having small group reading sessions.

Lessons move outdoors in the new Reading Yurt at Scarborough's Wheatcroft School