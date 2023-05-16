News you can trust since 1882
Lessons move outdoors in the new Reading Yurt at Scarborough's Wheatcroft School

Pupils at Wheatcroft School are benefitting from a fantastic new outdoor learning space – the Reading Yurt.

By Louise Perrin
Published 16th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:54 BST

The yurt was the brainchild of school librarian Mrs Hyde.

School Business Manager, Miss Lewis said: “Mrs Hyde came up with the excellent idea to enhance our school area with a reading tent (or yurt!).

"She will be holding reading club in there and our teachers will be having small group reading sessions.

Lessons move outdoors in the new Reading Yurt at Scarborough's Wheatcroft School
"The children have beanbags and comfy cushions and rugs inside and it is already proving very popular!”

