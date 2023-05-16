Lessons move outdoors in the new Reading Yurt at Scarborough's Wheatcroft School
Pupils at Wheatcroft School are benefitting from a fantastic new outdoor learning space – the Reading Yurt.
By Louise Perrin
Published 16th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:54 BST
The yurt was the brainchild of school librarian Mrs Hyde.
School Business Manager, Miss Lewis said: “Mrs Hyde came up with the excellent idea to enhance our school area with a reading tent (or yurt!).
"She will be holding reading club in there and our teachers will be having small group reading sessions.
"The children have beanbags and comfy cushions and rugs inside and it is already proving very popular!”