Let's go girls - the pick of the most influential women from Yorkshire
It is International Women's Day on March 8 and to mark the occasion we celebrate great women from Yorkshire – actresses, authors, musicians, charity campaigners, sportswomen and scientists, these Yorkshire women are all truly inspirational.
The Bronte Sisters
Anne - The youngest Bronte sister's most famous works are Agnes Grey and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall. She wrote under the pseudonym of 'Acton Bell'.Emily - The middle sister's most famous novel is Wuthering Heights. She wrote under the pseudonym Ellis Bell.Charlotte - The eldest sister's most famous works are Jane Eyre and the unfinished Emma. She also wrote under a false name, Currer Bell.