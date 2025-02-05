London adventure a lesson in democracy for school pupils at Egton Bridge, near Whitby

Class two children at St Hedda’s Catholic Primary School in Egton Bridge experienced a day to remember when they visited London to learn how our democracy works.

The focus of the educational visit was to build upon the children’s understanding of Parliament, but the group managed to pack much more into their exciting day.

Democracy has been a key focus at St Hedda’s during UK Parliament Week and the children are given regular opportunities to vote and debate in the school, which is part of Nicholas Postgate Catholic Academy Trust (NPCAT).

The children were privileged to sit in the public gallery in both the House of Lords and the House of Commons and witness democracy in action.

St Hedda's RC School youngsters with Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume in the Houses of Parliament.

And they were delighted that Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume took time to meet the children and answer their questions about issues that matter to them, including education and healthcare in our area.

Later, the children built upon their classroom studies of A Midsummer Night’s Dream with a drama workshop at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The pupils were awe-struck as they stood on the stage and delivered lines to an audience of visitors from around the world.

The children will perform their own version of this famous comedy play in the summer term.

St Hedda's School children enjoy their trip to London.

They also visited the Natural History Museum where they earned their Natural History Degree in Volcanoes and Earthquakes.

Visiting the museum enabled them to build on their science work in school and the incredible blue whale in the hall of mammals was a favourite exhibit.

Trust associate senior leader and trip organiser Amie Bartoli said it’s vital to enrich the curriculum and bring the children’s studies to life.

“Our school is committed to the highest quality of education and for us that includes exposing our children to a wide range of educational, cultural and sporting activities,” she said.

Some of the St Hedda's School youngsters got their first taste of life on London underground.

“Being in London was amazing.

"For many of our children this was their first visit and experiencing the Tube, black cabs and spotting so many famous landmarks alongside their friends was incredible.”

NPCAT CEO Hugh Hegarty said: “The school has such a long and proud tradition and continues to serve our community and is the focal point for our continued success as a family of 38 schools.

“We are so grateful to our wonderful parents who work together with our amazing staff to ensure that our pupils have access to the incredible range of learning opportunities they do.”

Higher-level teaching assistant Sam Kemp said: “It was an amazing experience for all of us.

"From treading the boards at the Globe to meeting Alison Hume at the Houses of Parliament and everything in between, the day was utterly awe inspiring, with so many incredible experiences.”

Parents who accompanied the group were also delighted at how well the day went.

“It was the most amazing trip,” said Leanne Coates.

“We experienced so much, stepping onto the Globe stage and walking into parliament left very special memories that will last a lifetime.”

“The trip was an amazing experience for the children and also one to remember for me,” said Amy Cockrem, while Alison Coates added: “It was an amazing educational experience that our children were privileged to be part of.”