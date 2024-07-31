Marine mosaics created by Scarborough's Friarage School to be displayed at proposed seawatching station

The workshops were led by Yorkshire-based mosaic artist Coralie Turpin, who instructed the students on how to create mosaic artwork inspired by both Scarborough’s sea life and its Roman past.

The marine-themed mosaics were whisked away to be finished and set, before being gifted to the school.

The workshops came ahead of proposals to develop a new seawatching station on Marine Drive, which will feature a Roman-style floor mosaic referencing the wealth of wildlife in its seas.

The mosaics will be on display at the shelter on August 4.

Wild Eye is delivered by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Invisible Dust with support from North Yorkshire Council and the Scarborough Town Board.

For more information about Wild Eye projects and installations, and upcoming engagement events, visit www.wildeye.org.uk.

Friarage School Mosaics Taking a closer look

Friarage School mosaics Proudly showing off their handiwork