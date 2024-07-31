Pupils from the school show off their completed workPupils from the school show off their completed work
Marine mosaics created by Scarborough's Friarage School to be displayed at proposed seawatching station

By Louise French
Published 31st Jul 2024, 16:23 BST
Wild Eye, the art and nature programme celebrating Scarborough’s incredible wildlife and coastal environment, partnered with Big Ideas by the Sea to host free marine mosaic making workshops for students of Friarage School.

The workshops were led by Yorkshire-based mosaic artist Coralie Turpin, who instructed the students on how to create mosaic artwork inspired by both Scarborough’s sea life and its Roman past.

The marine-themed mosaics were whisked away to be finished and set, before being gifted to the school.

The workshops came ahead of proposals to develop a new seawatching station on Marine Drive, which will feature a Roman-style floor mosaic referencing the wealth of wildlife in its seas.

The mosaics will be on display at the shelter on August 4.

Wild Eye is delivered by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Invisible Dust with support from North Yorkshire Council and the Scarborough Town Board.

For more information about Wild Eye projects and installations, and upcoming engagement events, visit www.wildeye.org.uk.

Taking a closer look

1. Friarage School Mosaics

Taking a closer lookPhoto: Richard Ponter

Proudly showing off their handiwork

2. Friarage School mosaics

Proudly showing off their handiworkPhoto: Richard Ponter

Learning about mosaics

3. Friarage School Mosaics

Learning about mosaicsPhoto: Richard Ponter

The project was a joint venture between WildEye and Big Ideas by the Sea

4. Friarage School Mosaics

The project was a joint venture between WildEye and Big Ideas by the SeaPhoto: Richard Ponter

