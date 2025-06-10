SuDS are nature-based solutions which capture rainwater run-off from buildings

A Bridlington primary school has received a free sustainable drainage system from Yorkshire Water.

Martongate Primary School was one of 232 across the county to help prevent storm water discharges to watercourses by slowing the flow of rain entering the sewer network.

Yorkshire Water has installed SuDS in areas where Yorkshire Water has been improving the sewer network and reducing discharges as part of a £180m investment to improve Yorkshire’s combined sewer overflows.

SuDS are nature-based solutions which capture rainwater run-off from buildings by re-routing the downpipe from the roofs into the planter.

The water is then stored in the planters where plants can soak it up, and any remaining water is then released slowly back into the drains, reducing the risk of overwhelming sewer networks.

Omair Khan, lead project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Some schools were chosen based on their proximity to an investment project to reduce the volume of rainwater entering combined sewers.

“As a result, slowing the flows of rain and surface water into the sewer network, will reduce the frequency and impact of storm discharges on nearby watercourses.”

The Yorkshire Water education team also delivers lessons in schools about sustainable water usage and the water cycle so children can learn all about the ways they can make a difference at school and at home.

Anne Reed, social value and education manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “SuDS planters are a great way to manage rainwater from school roofs and prevent lots of surface water gathering in school playgrounds, which don’t absorb water well.

“The planters are easy to install, brighten up the school playground, and are a great way to teach children about the water cycle and flooding."