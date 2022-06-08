Meeting to take place at North Bridlington Library next month to discuss schools multi academy trust plans

Bridlington School headteacher Kate Parker-Randall.

They are inviting members of the community to join them on Saturday, July 9 between 9.30am to 11.30am for an informal consultation at North Bridlington Library on Martongate.

Bridlington and Headlands Schools are proposing to meet the Government intention of a trust led system by forming a multi academy trust to future proof the education provision for children and young people in Bridlington.

They said: “If you have a question about this strategy, then please come and talk to us at this event. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Headlands School headteacher Sarah Bone.

Both schools put out statements at the time of the original notification to parents, saying: “As many of you will be aware, the Government Academy agenda has been in existence since the early 2000s.

“In recent years, the governing bodies have frequently reviewed the position as part of the strategic planning and vision for the future of successful education at the schools and across Bridlington.

“In the most recent discussion regarding the re-emergence of the academy agenda as a Government priority, the successful position of both secondary schools within the town, and the extremely positive relationship that has been built between the two schools, we are excited to inform you that the governing bodies of both Bridlington School and Headlands School have taken the very proactive step of passing a resolution to explore conversion to academy status as a formal partnership.

“In effect, what this means is that Governors have recognised the opportunities that a potential multi academy trust within Bridlington can bring to our coastal town and region, both now and for a positive sustainable future.