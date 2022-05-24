Mike Welsh will retire as East Riding College principal at the end of this month

East Yorkshire principal Mike Welsh retires at the end of this month.

During over four years in charge he oversaw a number of major developments.

Most significantly, he led the college through what was described as an exemplary merger with TEC Partnership, securing its long term, sustainable future.

Mike’s tenure has also seen significant increases in student and apprentice numbers as well as the construction of a brand new Institute of Technology at the college’s Flemingate campus.

The Institute is part of the Yorkshire and Humber IoT, a collaborative partnership with several other colleges – and one of only 12 established by the Government in 2020.

Under his leadership, the college has been recognised as a high performing provider by both the QAA (twice) and OfSTED; continuing to enhance high levels of quality and standards.

Mr Welsh said: “Like everyone else, the past couple of years has enabled my family and I to focus on our long-term future. Having given many more years than we intended to the further education sector, my wife and I have decided it’s now time to focus on writing our next chapter.

“It has been a great privilege to lead ERC on its journey over the past four and a half years. There is never a good time to leave and always so much to stay for, but on reflection, my wife and I decided we should retire together this year.

“I wish #TeamERC every success in the future.

“We are a force for good, providing inclusive, high-performing and life-enhancing opportunities for many.”

The college welcomes Danny Metters as the new Principal in June. Danny was formerly the Vice Principal at Riseholme College in Lincolnshire, part of Bishop Burton College.

Kerri Harold, chair of governors at East Riding College said: “We wish Mike very well in his retirement and thank him for his huge contribution to the sector as a whole, as well as for his transformational work at East Riding College.