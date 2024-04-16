National Primary School Offer Day: 94% of North Yorkshire children secure place at first choice primary school
Of all the families in the county who requested a primary school place for their child from September 2024, just under 99 per cent (98.77 per cent) received an offer from one of their top three preferences for a school.
The number of children starting primary school in North Yorkshire in September 2024 is 5,304 pupils.
North Yorkshire Council’s Assistant Director for Education, Learning and Skills, Amanda Newbold, said: “I’m delighted to see so many children getting their first choice of school.
“It is always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences, and yet again this year, the overwhelming majority of North Yorkshire families have been successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.
“We wish all children who start primary school in September all the very best and hope they enjoy a happy and exciting start in their new schools.”
Last year a total of 95.67 per cent parents and carers in North Yorkshire gained their first preference.
Meanwhile, nationally 92.5 per cent of applicants received an offer of their first choice primary school.
For more information about the admissions process, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-admissions