New East Riding College principal Danny Metters ‘proud to take on role’

Danny Metters officially joined the college in June after nine years in various roles at Bishop Burton College.

He succeeds Mike Welsh as principal.

Danny also replaces Ann Hardy as principal at Scarborough TEC.

East Riding College and Scarborough TEC are both part of the TEC Partnership which Ann is now the chief executive.

Danny said: “I’m thrilled, excited and proud to be taking on this role.

“I’m keen to build on the quality of education already being delivered, supporting the local skills demand and generating positive destinations for our students in continued study or employment.

“Both East Riding College and Scarborough TEC have so much to offer, with some outstanding stakeholders and employers at the heart of their communities.

“I aim to continue to develop these relationships, supporting students to meet industry needs.

“As educationalists, our core business is our students, as they represent the next generation of our industries. I look forward to working alongside the excellent team here, who clearly have a great passion for their students and the communities they serve.

“I feel extremely privileged to have been given this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

Danny has been vice principal at Bishop Burton for the last 12 months. Prior to that, he was assistant principal for two years.

His previous roles at the college include curriculum manager and head of centre for veterinary nursing, after teaching in the specialist subjects of animal management and veterinary science.

Danny, who has a passion for animals and conservation, said: “I’m fortunate to be leaving one fantastic team at Bishop Burton for another at East Riding and Scarborough.

“I’d like to thank the governors for giving me the chance to build on Mike and Ann’s many achievements and I’m confident we can look forward to a bright future, ensuring our students are at the heart of everything we do.”

Ann Hardy said: “We are delighted to welcome Danny to the group as principal of East Riding College and Scarborough TEC.