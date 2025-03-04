New learning venue opens at Key Centre in Bridlington

A new learning centre in Bridlington has opened.

​The universities of York and Hull have partnered with national education charity IntoUniversity to open a new learning centre in Bridlington.

The centre will provide opportunities for thousands of local young people in Bridlington and surrounding area.

The new centre will provide academic support, mentoring and aspiration raising activities for children facing disadvantage from Bridlington and the surrounding areas.

Located in the Key Centre on Quay Road, the centre was officially launched at a celebratory event last Wednesday (February 26), at which the ribbon was cut by local students.

Attending the event were around 20 students aged 7-18 who are set to benefit from the centre for the next academic year and beyond, with some of them delivering speeches.

The centre employs four full-time members of staff and will be used to offer after-school academic support, mentoring with local university students and professionals, in-school aspiration-raising workshops and enrichment and work experience opportunities.

Guests were also joined by special guest Alan Johnson – Chancellor of the University of Hull and former Secretary of State for Education of the United Kingdom – who spoke about his experiences growing up.

University of York Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “We are thrilled to officially open our new centre in Bridlington in partnership with IntoUniversity and the University of Hull. Alongside our other centres, it will be instrumental in reducing education gaps and tackling inequality in our region.”

Dr Rachel Carr, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of IntoUniversity, said: “We’re really excited to have officially launched this new centre in Bridlington, building on our already successful work in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“We look forward to working closely with local schools, parents and carers and of course the amazing young people who are the heart and soul of these centres. Young people in Bridlington have so much talent, but circumstances can mean their opportunities to reach their full potential are limited.

“We believe that with the right support these young people can thrive and achieve in their educational journeys. Thanks to our partners, the Universities of Hull and York, and to everyone else who has made this centre possible.”

