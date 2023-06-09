New literacy programme launches in Whitby to help youngsters aged 11 to 16
Delivered by Our Stories and the National Literacy Trust, the programme gives young people from disadvantaged communities the literacy and communication skills they need to make a difference in their local area and reach their potential.
It is open to all youth groups, schools and community settings which work with young people aged 11-16.
The project spans over a five-week period with one 90-minute session each week.
It will be targeting a maximum of 30 young people, all of whom receive Free School Meals.
The sessions will take place over June and July.
If you are a teacher, work in a youth group or place where young people attend regularly in Whitby, then get in touch with Yasmin Stefanov-King to sign up – email [email protected] or call 07547 106132.