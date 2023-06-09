New literacy programme launches in Whitby to help youngsters aged 11 to 16

Whitby, Our Whitby, is launching to combat the challenges of low literacy levels for 11 to 16-year-olds in the area.

Delivered by Our Stories and the National Literacy Trust, the programme gives young people from disadvantaged communities the literacy and communication skills they need to make a difference in their local area and reach their potential.

It is open to all youth groups, schools and community settings which work with young people aged 11-16.

The project spans over a five-week period with one 90-minute session each week.

It will be targeting a maximum of 30 young people, all of whom receive Free School Meals.

The sessions will take place over June and July.