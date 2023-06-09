News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort

New literacy programme launches in Whitby to help youngsters aged 11 to 16

An exciting new programme, Whitby, Our Whitby, is launching to combat the challenges of low literacy levels for 11 to 16-year-olds in the area.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Whitby, Our Whitby, is launching to combat the challenges of low literacy levels for 11 to 16-year-olds in the area.Whitby, Our Whitby, is launching to combat the challenges of low literacy levels for 11 to 16-year-olds in the area.
Whitby, Our Whitby, is launching to combat the challenges of low literacy levels for 11 to 16-year-olds in the area.

Delivered by Our Stories and the National Literacy Trust, the programme gives young people from disadvantaged communities the literacy and communication skills they need to make a difference in their local area and reach their potential.

It is open to all youth groups, schools and community settings which work with young people aged 11-16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project spans over a five-week period with one 90-minute session each week.

It will be targeting a maximum of 30 young people, all of whom receive Free School Meals.

Most Popular

The sessions will take place over June and July.

If you are a teacher, work in a youth group or place where young people attend regularly in Whitby, then get in touch with Yasmin Stefanov-King to sign up – email [email protected] or call 07547 106132.

Related topics:Whitby