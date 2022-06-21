Daniel Metters has arrived at Scarborough TEC from Bishop Burton College, where he was Assistant Principal of the Riseholme Campus for two years and Vice Principal for a further 12 months.

He is replacing Ann Hardy, who was promoted to Chief Executive of the TEC Partnership following a successful five-and-a-half years as Principal of Scarborough TEC.

Mr Metters also becomes Principal of East Riding College, which joins Scarborough TEC, Grimsby Institute, Modal Training and Skegness TEC as part of the TEC Partnership group, after the retirement of Mike Welsh.

Daniel Metters, new Principal at Scarborough TEC.

With a passion for further and higher education, and its positive impact on the next generation of industry specialists, Mr Metters began his studies in animal science and conservation.

After volunteering around the world, he taught specialist subjects in animal management and veterinary science, before progressing into leadership and management.

Mr Metters has spent nine years at Bishop Burton, undertaking roles including Curriculum Manager, Head of Centre for Veterinary Nursing and Vice Principal.

More recently, he has embarked on his Principalship Programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

He is now looking forward to a new challenge, and is “extremely excited” to be joining the TEC Partnership as Principal of Scarborough TEC and East Riding College.

He said: “I am keen to build on the quality of education already being delivered to our students in Scarborough, supporting the local skills demand and generating positive destinations for students in continued study or employment.

"Scarborough has a lot to offer, with some outstanding stakeholders and employers at the heart of the community.

“I hope to continue to develop these relationships, supporting students of the future to help meet the demand for local skills and industry needs.

"As educationalists, our core business is our students, as they represent the next generation of our industries.

"I look forward to achieving this alongside the team at STEC, who clearly have a great passion for their students and the community they serve.

“I’d like to thank the governors for giving me the chance to build on Mike and Ann’s many achievements and I’m confident we can look forward to a bright future.”

Ann Hardy, Chief Executive of TEC Partnership, said of Mr Metters: “He brings a wealth of experience, enthusiasm and expertise in further education, while sharing our student-first approach towards training the next generation of industry professionals.

“I had a fantastic five-and-a-half years at Scarborough TEC, during which we moved campus, rebranded, gained Institute of Technology status and successfully bid for the inaugural Skills Development Fund.