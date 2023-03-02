Ninety per cent of North Yorkshire families get first choice secondary school

A total of 89.84 per cent secured their first preference with 96.4 per cent of all families in the county who requested a school place receiving an offer from North Yorkshire County Council for one of their top three preferences of secondary school.

It has been revealed that this year, 6,262 North Yorkshire pupils are transferring to secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, executive member for education, learning and skills, said: “Once again, so many of our families have gained the first preference from their choice of schools, which is great news.”

Almost 90 per cent of families in North Yorkshire have secured their first secondary school preference for their child

Within North Yorkshire, parents can preference up to five schools on their application form.

This year, some parents did not make full use of the opportunity to select up to five schools and some parents of Year 6 children did not complete an application form for a secondary place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has meant that North Yorkshire County Council, who must ensure that each child is allocated a school place on national offer day, have had to place children in schools which in some cases are further away from their home.

Despite this, the admissions team are making every effort to accommodate parental wishes if parents contact them following national offer day.

For more information about school admissions, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/school-admissions or email [email protected]