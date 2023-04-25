North Yorkshire schools set to receive multi-million pound boost for specialist education

Proposals for the funding, which will create new places in schools and early years settings, plus a new school designed around the needs of children with autism, have been given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council.

It is estimated that an additional capacity of 350 SEND school places will be required to be developed over the next three to five years.

The investment will enable North Yorkshire Council to find highly suitable placements for more young people closer to their local communities and deliver better value for children and families from the county, including improving existing provision to create modern, fit-for-purpose spaces suited to a wider range of pupil needs.

North Yorkshire schools are set to receive a multi-million pound boost for specialist education

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, said: “I am delighted that despite the significant resource constraints applying to investing in special schools, we have been able to pull together a programme to address the most urgent challenges in terms of school capacity, deliver in excess of an additional 300 places over the next few years and support more young people to access highly appropriate placements in their local communities.”

Some key elements of the investment programme include:

- A further expansion of targeted mainstream provisions that will enable young people with significant levels of need to continue to be supported in mainstream settings and receive access to specialist support

- The expansion of Springwater Special School in Harrogate, by 45 places

- The development of additional capacity in existing special schools