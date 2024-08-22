Northern offers North Yorkshire students half price school run tickets for entire academic year

By Louise French
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 10:14 BST
Northern Trains are offering U16 students half price rail fares for the entire academic yearNorthern Trains are offering U16 students half price rail fares for the entire academic year
Northern is offering students across North Yorkshire half-price school run tickets for the entire 2024-25 academic year.

The train operator hopes the discount will convince children under 16 and their parents or guardians to convert their school run from road to rail.

The discount is available until Friday, 20 September through Northern’s Under 16 Education Season Ticket scheme.

For more information visit: northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “As well as providing a significant saving on the cost of the school commute, U16 Education Season Tickets can be used at weekends and bank holidays too – not just the 195 days a year that schools are open.

“We have a long-running campaign to encourage people to convert from road to rail – and if we can get young people in the habit while they’re at school, we hope they will stick with it when they move into further education or the workplace.”

