Northstead Community Primary School Opens New Sensory Nook
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was made extra special with the presence of Darren Fearn, rugby player and coach, who officially opened the Nook to applause from children, staff, and community members. The new space aims to provide a peaceful retreat for children who may become overwhelmed during the school day, helping them to reset and re-engage with learning.
The project was made possible by the Wooden Spoon Charity, the children’s charity of rugby, which provided major funding. Founded in 1983, Wooden Spoon supports life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland that help disadvantaged and disabled children. The charity funds a wide range of initiatives—from sensory rooms and specialist playgrounds to accessible transport and educational equipment—using the power of rugby to bring communities together and make a real difference in children’s lives.
Northstead’s Sensory Nook now joins the list of over 1,300 projects Wooden Spoon has supported, all with the goal of giving children a chance to thrive, no matter their background or needs.
The Sensory Nook was not only supported by Wooden Spoon but also brought to life through the generosity of several local businesses and individuals:
- HGM Property generously built the summer house entirely free of charge
- Calverts Carpets supplied and fitted both the flooring and artificial grass free of charge
- SASH Charity, Boyes, Hares Engineering, and Cooplands Bakers all offered vital support and resources
But at the heart of the project was the unwavering dedication of Mrs. Tracy Squire, who led the initiative from idea to reality with passion and purpose.
Headteacher Shaun Hopper praised her efforts: “Tracy has been nothing short of phenomenal. Her vision, drive, and compassion have brought this project to life. She has created a lasting legacy that will support generations of children at Northstead. We are incredibly lucky to have her.”
Designed with soft lighting, tactile resources, calming colours, and sensory-friendly materials, the Sensory Nook provides a sanctuary for pupils who need time and space to self-regulate. It will particularly benefit children with autism, sensory processing challenges, or anxiety, though all pupils will be welcome to use the space when needed.
The Sensory Nook complements Northstead’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, mental health, and well-being.
Thanks to the generosity of the Wooden Spoon Charity and the school’s incredible local support network, the Sensory Nook stands as a symbol of what can be achieved when a community comes together with children at its heart.