Northstead CP School in the National League Kids Cup
On a sunny day in Hartlepool, Northstead played games against schools representing Scunthorpe United, Darlington FC, South Shields FC, Spennymoor Town, Hartlepool and York City.
Throughout the tournament, the children of Northstead maintained their resilience, determination and desire. With lots of close games, Northstead represented Scarborough Athletics cry of "No Battle No Victory!"
Highlight of the tournament being an incredible overhead bicycle kick from Archie R.
Coach, Mr Armstrong said, "I am extremely pleased with the children's attitudes in every game. They gave their all and were always the best they can be."