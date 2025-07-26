Northstead Primary School celebrates remarkable rise in Key Stage Two results

Northstead Primary School has achieved an exceptional milestone in its academic journey, with pupils' performance in Reading, Writing, and Maths (RWM) combined now standing proudly above the national average.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past three years, the school has seen a dramatic transformation in its end of Key Stage Two outcomes, making an extraordinary improvement of 47% in Reading, Writing and Maths combined attainment. This significant leap places Northstead reflects the hard work, commitment, and determination of its entire school community.

Headteacher, Shaun Hopper, expressed immense pride in the progress made: "This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support of our families. Together, we have built a culture of high expectations and belief in every child’s potential."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just three years ago, the school faced challenges that spurred a comprehensive action plan to drive improvement. Since then, the staff team have implemented targeted strategies focused on raising standards, improving teaching quality, and ensuring tailored support for all learners.

The record breaking year 6 children.

From high-impact interventions to a renewed focus on reading for pleasure and embedding mastery in mathematics, the school has created a learning environment where pupils can thrive.

Parents and carers have also played a vital role in this journey. Through increased engagement, home-learning support, and regular communication, the partnership between school and home has been strengthened.

Governors at Northstead praised the results as "a turning point" in the school’s story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To see such a dramatic improvement in such a short time is remarkable. We are incredibly proud of the progress and the high standards now being achieved," said Chair of Governors, Jackie Laybourn.

Northstead Community Primary School

The school’s above-average performance in RWM combined is not only a cause for celebration but also a sign of its continued upward trajectory.

As Northstead Primary School looks to the future, it remains committed to maintaining these high standards and ensuring that every child leaves with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed in the next stage of their education.

Northstead’s success proves what is possible with clear vision, a dedicated and excellent staff team, and a community united in its ambition for excellence.