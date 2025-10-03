Northstead Retain the Brian Robinson Trophy
The tournament, held at the home of Hawkes Health, saw fierce competition from schools across the region. Northstead’s team showed exceptional skill, teamwork, and determination throughout the day, culminating in a tense final against St Martin's, which they won 2–0.
The win not only secures their place in Scarborough’s sporting history but also earns them the honour of representing Scarborough Athletic in the schools national programme. The team will also now advance to the North Yorkshire finals in Richmond, where they’ll compete against top schools from across the county.
Teacher, Aaron Armstrong expressed pride in the team’s achievement:
“To win the Brian Robinson Trophy once is special—but to retain it shows the incredible dedication, resilience, and spirit of our pupils. We’re proud of every child who took part and grateful to the organisers and supporters who made the day so memorable.”
The victory has sparked celebrations across the school community, with pupils and staff alike applauding the team’s hard work and sportsmanship.