Northstead TA named finalist for BBC Make a Difference Award
Tracy is one of just four finalists in the category, recognised for her incredible efforts in raising tens of thousands of pounds for the school. From organising discos to barefoot walks and other creative events, Tracy’s energy, dedication, and community spirit have made a lasting impact at Northstead.
As a finalist, Tracy has been invited to an afternoon tea and glitzy awards ceremony at York Racecourse in September, where the winners will be officially announced.
“All at Northstead are incredibly proud of Tracy,” said Shaun Hopper, Headteacher. “She goes above and beyond every day, and this nomination is a well-deserved recognition of everything she does for our school, our children and our community."
The BBC Make a Difference Awards celebrate unsung heroes who go the extra mile to improve the lives of others across the region.