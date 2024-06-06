Nursery at Lythe, near Whitby, rated 'outstanding' in all areas in first Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lythe nursery is celebrating after Ofsted inspectors rated it as 'outstanding’.

Roseville Childcare opened in November 2021 after derelict barns were converted into a purpose-built nursery on the Mulgrave Estate, with 75 children on roll.

This was its first Ofsted inspection – and safe to say a good impression was made!

The Ofsted team gave outstanding awards for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Youngsters at Roseville Childcare nursery in Lythe celebrate an 'outstanding' Ofsted report.

Inspectors commented: “Children attending this nursery are joyful, confident, motivated and excited to learn.

"The dedicated staff greet children and their parents with warmth and interest as they chat about what they have been doing at home and what they plan to do today.”

They said children were immersed in a “language-rich environment” where staff consistently introduce new vocabulary.

They also praised the youngsters’ behaviour as “exemplary” and said they were kind, thoughtful and well-mannered.

The Ofsted team commented that children spend a great deal of time outside and that “their happiness is contagious – they play together in harmony and have fun together.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities received exceptional support from the “dedicated” coordinator, staff and other professionals, the report noted, and that parents feel like the nursery is a home from home, with great communication.

Emma Smith, owner and manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bits to announce that we were rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in our recent inspection.

“We could not be more proud of our team and our little people.”