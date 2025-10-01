Oakridge School at Hinderwell, near Whitby, celebrating positive Ofsted report
Inspectors judged the village school to be Good across all areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.
The report praised Oakridge as a place “staff, parents and pupils are proud of,” with a well-designed curriculum, high expectations for pupils, and a nurturing ethos where children feel safe and achieve well.
Headteacher Ben Russell welcomed the outcome, describing it as recognition of the school community’s collective effort:
“I’m really proud that Ofsted has recognised what makes our school so special,” he said.
"The children are at the heart of what we do, and every day our staff support them to be the best they can be, to have fun and feel safe and secure while they learn.
“Our team of staff create that welcoming environment where every child is valued and encouraged to thrive.
"And we’re not stopping there.
"We’re already working hard to make the school even better and looking at how we develop using the feedback from the report.
Parents also shared their appreciation of the school, with one noting simply: “My child thrives at this school.”
Families considering places for new Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) starters are invited to the school’s next Stay-and-Play session on Tuesday October 8, at 1.30pm.
Visit www.oakridge.n-yorks.sch.uk or email [email protected] for more information.
Visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/149226 to see the full Ofsted report.