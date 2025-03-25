Ofsted gives ‘good’ rating in all areas for Scarborough’s Northstead Community Pre-school

The Northstead Community Pre-school in Scarborough has been rated as ‘good’ in all areas following an inspection by Ofsted.

The pre-school, which is located in the Northstead Methodist Church Hall on the north side of Scarborough, received praise from inspectors for its curriculum and support given to children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

In a recently published report, inspectors said that staff have high expectations of children and parents were very complimentary about the pre-school and felt “very involved and supported”.

In a statement to the Scarborough News, the pre-school said: “We are so proud of our 'Good' rating.

Youngsters at Northstead Community Pre-School, Scarborough, celebrate their Ofsted report.

"It is a huge achievement and is testimony to the hard work, dedication and commitment of all our staff who work tirelessly every day, supporting all our children and their families.”

The report notes that the pre-school curriculum is “carefully sequenced and adapted so that all children are supported to develop a range of key skills over time”.

It found that “staff identify children’s interests and use these to help children learn in their own unique way and children with SEND are very well supported”.

The pre-school team was commended for working closely with parents and relevant professionals to implement the right support for children which meant that “children with SEND can access the curriculum and make good progress over time”.

Northstead Community Pre-school. picture: Google Maps

Inspectors commented that during group activities, children were reminded, through visual prompts, of the importance of ensuring everyone’s voice was heard and staff discussed the importance of helping each other and being kind.

It was noted, however, that “on occasion, children are not supported to understand how their actions affect others, for example when they take toys off their friends”.

Ofsted said that in order to improve, the preschool should “build on the behaviour management strategies that are already in place to further support children to understand how their behaviour can affect others”.

Inspectors also said threw as an “open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children’s interests first”.