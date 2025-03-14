Ofsted praise for Scarborough preschool that places children ‘at the heart of everything they do’

Wheatcroft Preschool Playgroup, St Michael's Youth Hall, Filey Road, Scarborough. Google Maps

Scarborough’s Wheatcroft Preschool has received a ‘good’ rating in all areas following an Ofsted inspection last month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wheatcroft Preschool Playgroup on Filey Road, Scarborough has been commended by inspectors for its curriculum, management, and children’s behaviour.

A new report published by Ofsted said that children at the preschool “are supported to develop a love of learning and the management team and staff place children and families at the heart of everything they do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 30 children are enrolled and are “eager to explore the environment and greet their friends” and they are supported to develop “an understanding that the preschool is a safe and stimulating place to play and learn”.

Staff were described as knowledgeable and passionate about their work and were commended for planning spontaneously to respond to children’s interests.

Parents were also “very complimentary about the preschool” and they said that its main strength was “the friendly staff team that knows their children well and supports them to feel happy, settled and eager to learn”.

It was noted that “staff provide parents with daily feedback about their child’s day and share photos online and parents know what children are learning and what they can do at home to support this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report found that there is a strong SEND provision and that the preschool works closely with other professionals including speech and language therapists and teachers, to support children with SEND.

“Staff ensure that they make swift referrals to outside agencies, which helps children get the support they need to make good progress in their learning,” it added.

Inspectors said that to further improve the quality of the early years provision, the preschool should “strengthen the monitoring of staff practice to raise the quality of teaching to a consistently higher level”.

The report concluded that safeguarding arrangements were effective and “there is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children’s interests first”.