Ofsted rates New Pasture Lane Primary School as ‘good’ following March inspection

Ofsted found that New Pasture Lane Primary School , at Burstall Hill, continues to be a ‘good’ school. Photo submitted

New Pasture Lane Primary School headteacher Alison Tadman has thanked everyone at the school for their hard work after the latest report findings.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted has deemed us to be ‘good’ – a rating that we have held for a long time now.

“The inspectors recognised that the children feel safe in school, that we are good at resolving potential bullying issues, that our curriculum is bespoke to our children, and that the school’s support measures work well.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are really pleased that our nature-friendly initiative was praised in the report. The inspector also told me that ‘the governors are rightly proud of their school’ and it is great that our fabulous school has been recognised.

“The governors and I would like to congratulate and thank everyone who contributes to our school community for their continued hard work and support.”

The school, at Burstall Hill, was visited by Ofsted at the end of March earlier this year.

During the visit, the inspector met with the headteacher, various curriculum leaders, staff and pupils.

Meetings were also held with representatives of the governing body and the local authority.

This was the first routine inspection the school received since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The inspector discussed the impact of the pandemic with leaders and has taken that into account in their evaluation.

The Ofsted report said: “Leaders and staff effectively support pupils and their families.

“The parent support assistant and emotional literacy support assistant are vital in helping families access the right external agencies.

“Leaders have recently reviewed the school’s behaviour policy.

“Pupils think it is fair and could give examples of how it was consistently applied at playtime and they know what bullying is.

“Through Ofsted’s pupil questionnaire, they responded that teachers were good at resolving any bullying problems.