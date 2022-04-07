Our Lady and Saint Peter RC Primary School pupils create new wildlife area ahead of Earth Day

Our Lady and Saint Peter RC Primary School (OLSP) pupils recently played host to a marine biologist ahead of this year’s Earth Day.

By Phil Hutchinson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:05 pm
Children build a pond and plant trees at Our Lady and St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Bridlington. Photo submitted

Our Lady and Saint Peter RC Primary School (OLSP) pupils recently played host to a marine biologist ahead of this year’s Earth Day.

Sophie Wilson, a marine biologist working for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, joined the children at OLSP to pass on her passion for the seas and inspire them about the amazing world beneath the waves.

The school joined fellow St Margaret Clitherow Catholic Academy Trust (SMCCAT) members to celebrate the day on Friday, April 22.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Children build a pond and plant trees at Our Lady and St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Bridlington. Photo submitted

Pupils also planted trees and built a pond at the George Street site as part of the trust’s campaign to support the environment.

Margaret Land, sustainability officer at SMCCAT, said: “The theme for Earth Day this year is ‘Invest in our Planet’, and our schools are continuing their commitment to protect the planet by planting trees, litter picking, beach combing, making bird feeders and helping the wildlife to thrive.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust