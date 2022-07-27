Overdale "treasure" Karen Marshall leaves after 30 years at Scarborough School

Presenting awards

Popular teacher, Karen Marshall has left Overdale Primary School after working there for 30 years.

Mrs Marshall spent much of her career teaching Early Years and Key Stage 1 and has recently had the pleasure of teaching children of those pupils she taught 25 years ago.

Headteacher Vicki Logan said: “Mrs Marshall is valued by all staff and every class that she has taught have loved her.

Mrs Marshall with some of the children from Overdale School

“She has been at the school for the full 11 years of my headship and she is an Overdale treasure who will be missed.

“Karen is professional and caring at all times and it has been a privilege for me to have her as a member of the Over-dale teaching team.

“This age groups Karen teaches suit her very well as she has a kind nature and patience beyond all conception!

“The children and parents respect Karen for her patience but they also know that she will be persistent and insistent when it comes to appropriate conduct and learning.”

Mrs Marshall takes centre stage at assembly

A final assembly was held to show appreciation for Mrs Marshall from all at the school.

It was hoped that Mrs Marshall’s hero, entertainer Magic Mike, would be able to attend the assembly. However, as he was out of the country, he made a video for her instead, with which she was absolutely thrilled.

Mrs Marshall was also presented with a book titled ‘K, never forget the difference you made’.

Every class and staff member wrote a message in the book and she was also presented with a bouquet and many gifts from the staff team, the children and parents.

Mrs Marshall receives a special message from Magic Mike

Mrs Marshall said: “Overdale School is the most incredible family – thank you for your help, love and support, you are all amazing.

“I am going forward to do a different job, a part time job, and I will see you when I come back to Overdale to work on supply sometimes.