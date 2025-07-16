Fyling Hall School staff and students at the summer prom.placeholder image
Fyling Hall School staff and students at the summer prom.

PICTURES SPECIAL: Students at Fyling Hall, near Whitby, enjoy glamorous prom night

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 13:57 BST
Fyling Hall School students marked the end of their exams with a wonderful evening of celebration at this year’s Prom, held recently at Sneaton Castle, Whitby - a beautiful setting for a special occasion.

Pupils and staff alike looked fantastic and enjoyed a memorable evening filled with dancing, laughter and fond reminiscences.

The school wishes its leavers every success in whatever they do next — and hopes they’ll stay in touch with their Fyling Hall family!

Fyling Hall School prom night.

1. Fyling Hall School summer prom 2025

Fyling Hall School prom night. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Hugs for friends at the end of year party.

2. Fyling Hall School summer prom 2025

Hugs for friends at the end of year party. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Students on their way in to the prom.

3. Fyling Hall School summer prom 2025

Students on their way in to the prom. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
The Fyling Hall staff table.

4. Fyling Hall School summer prom 2025

The Fyling Hall staff table. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsWhitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice