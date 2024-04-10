Preparations underway for the 15th Scarborough Science and Engineering Week

St Augustine's pupils with Plaxtons representative Dave Axon at Scarborough Science Week 2023

Over the past 14 years, the Scarborough Business Ambassadors event has engaged with 40,000 young people, leading many to a variety of STEM careers and wider horizons.

More than 30 local, regional, and national employers and training and education organisations will be exhibiting at Scarborough Spa from October 8-10 2024, with mining company Anglo American the headline sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the inaugural event, students have engaged with a variety of interactive activities, inspiring the future workforce into skill-based careers covering science, design, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Flamingo Land's James Coleman with an Eskdale pupil at Scarborough Science Week 2023

And the 15th anniversary event will attract more than 3,000 young people aged from seven to 19, from schools across the coast and beyond.

There will be a public careers session, open to the general public, young people of all ages and parents/carers, as well as adults seeking to change careers, on the evening of the opening day, Tuesday October 8, from 5-8pm.

A dinner, sponsored by Made Smarter, will be held on Wednesday, October 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu will be designed by Michelin-star chef Andrew Pern, and prepared and served by tutors and students from Scarborough TEC’s catering course, which has created three Michelin star chefs.

Unison representative Alfie Cox viewing one of their exhibits at Scarborough Science Week 2023

For tickets, contact [email protected] using the subject header SSEW2024.Founded by the Scarborough Business Ambassadors, the event has grown with huge support from Castle Group, Anglo American, Unison, North Yorkshire Council and NYBEP and more.

It is driven by the need to promote skilled careers and local progression routes to help recruitment.

Sam Alexander, who chairs the LEP’s Skills and Employability Board said: “This is a hugely exciting annual event, helping to build aspiration and opportunity for young people across the coast and beyond.”