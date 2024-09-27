Primary School in Scarborough area celebrates 'Good' Ofsted report thanks to significant improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hackness CE Primary School has been rated ‘Good’ in four out of five areas following a recent Ofsted Inspection.

Staff and families at Hackness CE Primary School are delighted that their recent Ofsted inspection (July 2024) has rated the leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and Early Years as ‘Good’.

This is a significant improvement since the last inspection in June 2022. The Quality of Education judgement is judged to be requiring improvement. In particular, inspectors praised the impact of the “significant” work undertaken to improve the Early Years offer at the school since its last inspection.

The report states that “Children develop high levels of independence and positive attitudes to their learning. They are curious about what they are doing and are eager to try new ideas. This prepares [them] well for Key Stage 1.”

The school’s head teacher has commended the “relentless drive” of the entire school community to support the significant improvements made over the last two years.

The inspection report also acknowledges the school’s high expectations for all pupils, including those with SEND, noting the good level of progress and attainment achieved by children in reading, writing and maths.

The report also commends the children’s behaviour, saying that “Pupils… conduct themselves in a calm and friendly manner. Older pupils are excellent role models to those in younger year groups.”

The inspection report noted that “Classrooms are calm and settled” and that the school has a consistent approach to supporting pupil attendance. It also commented on the “stimulating” reading culture in school, noting that “most [pupils] develop a love of reading” and as a result, “pupils read with increasing fluency and accuracy”.

However, inspectors found that the implementation of the curriculum in other subject areas is not yet embedded.

Mrs Janet Spittal, Executive Head Teacher, said: “The inspectors recognised the dedication and relentless drive of all staff and acknowledged the rapid rate of improvement in the school.

"While we still have work to do to ensure that our wider curriculum is having its intended impact, our team is very proud of the improvement journey we have been on since June 2022.” The quality of education judgement remains ‘requires improvement’ whilst the school works on the implementation of wider curriculum subjects such as Computing.

Ofsted said pupils need to be supported “to understand and retain the most important subject knowledge” in wider curriculum subjects and that teachers need to further develop systems for checking knowledge and understanding.

Mrs Spittal said: “Our team will continue to do everything we can to ensure our school develops at a pace and to fulfil our vision of ensuring every child has life in all its fullness, achieving their very best in all aspects of their development.”