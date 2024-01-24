Primary school near Whitby to hold another community cafe after success of last one

Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School is holding another community coffee event at the village hall.

The aim of FOHS is to fundraise to support and benefit the school’s pupils – it recognises the importance of school trips in encouraging children to learn outside the classroom, but help with their social skills developments after such long periods of isolation due to Covid, and to build resilience and confidence.

The group said: “We all know that staying connected to each other is so important on so many levels.

"A telephone call, a letter or a face-to-face conversation.

"The latter is something that was very difficult for so long due to Covid, but as we emerge back into groups both old and new, community is rebuilt.

“Community gatherings promote great mental health, combat social isolation and act as a platform to create new friendships”.

FOHS is running a Community Coffee Event on Wednesday February 7 from 1.30pm to 4pm at Hawsker Village Hall and will be running a chocolate and bottle tombola, with everyone in the community welcome.

Last year’s successful event saw more than £900 for the school, but FOHS say it united the whole community.

"Pupils handwrote letters and delivered them personally to every house in Hawsker and Stainsacre, inviting residents to our pop up cafe.

"We received a number of donations from people who couldn’t attend the event, and also a number of donations for the tombola.

"The best part of the event though was seeing such a hive of activity, with neighbours catching up with neighbours, old friends reuniting and new friendships being forged.

"It also give our pupils the opportunity to chat with others, increase their own social skills and confidence in group settings – now we can’t wait to do it all again.

It is hoped any money made will help subsidise school trips for the children, and to ease the pressure from parents who struggle to afford the extra expenses.

FOHS has already subsidised trips to The Yorkshire Farming Museum at Murton Park to help Key Stage Two students with their topic on Saxon Britain, as well as a trip for Key Stage One students to Ryedale Folk Museum.

The Community Coffee event also ties in with this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week, which runs from February 5 to 11.

This year’s topic is My Voice Matters and is focused on ensuring that children’s voices are heard, valued and encourages self-confidence and empowerment.

Empowering children and young people can have a positive impact on their health and wellbeing.

"We at Hawsker School are going to use our voices to bring the community together and hopefully spread some joy and positivity to those who need it the most,” said FOHS.

“Friends of Hawsker School wants to try to tackle this isolation, both in the community and within school and we hope to encourage and help maintain these positive interactions and relationships.”