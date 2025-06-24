Pupils from St Mary & St Joseph VC Academy with their great designs.

Pupils from St Mary and St Joseph VC Academy and Pocklington Junior School have been invited to get creative as part of the ‘Mischief of Rats’ trail.

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes asked the pupils to ‘colour in’ their own rat design.

A winner from each year group will now be selected and transformed into an outdoor four-foot sculpture, which will be put on display for all to see.

This competition celebrates the 45 giant, artist-decorated rat figures that have recently transformed Hull and the wider East Yorkshire area into an open-air gallery.

The housebuilder is also making a donation to The Daisy Appeal for each entry received.

The sculpture proudly on display in the Pocklington area is just a short walk from Barratt Homes’ Stewarts Reach and David Wilson Homes’ Wolds View developments and sponsored by the housebuilder.

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support ‘A Mischief of Rats’ and to bring the spirit of this fantastic trail to life at our developments in Pocklington.

"This initiative is a brilliant celebration of East Yorkshire’s cultural heritage and artistic talent, and we’re delighted to be playing a role in extending its reach into the heart of our communities through our very own competition.

“We look forward to seeing the ideas and imagination that the pupils bring to the project – and we can't wait to see some of their designs transformed into a giant sculpture displayed within our developments, where residents and visitors alike can enjoy it for years to come.”