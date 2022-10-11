Quay Academy pupils donate items to Re-Store food bank after Harvest celebration
A Bridlington School has donated a wide range of non-perishable food to a town charity.
Quay Academy, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, recently held a special Harvest celebration when children and staff brought in food donations.
These items have now been delivered to Re-Store at Christ Church on Quay Road to help its food bank.
A school spokesperson said: “We held a lovely autumnal Harvest celebration assembly and invited children from our feeder nurseries – Kids Corner and Little Bees.
“The items brought in by the children were donated to the Re-Store food bank at Christ Church.”
“We would like to thank all our generous parents and carers for their support for this very worthy cause.”
