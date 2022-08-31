News you can trust since 1882
Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week covering new starters at schools around Bridlington in 2015

Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:59 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:00 am
New starters at Hilderthorpe Infants School join the Red Class in 2015. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture. Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson. (pa1538-13a)
We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Quay Academy School’s new faces join the Starfish Class as the new term starts in 2015.(pa1538-6b)

Boynton School's new starters back in 2015. (pa1538-4)
The new starters at Beeford Primary School in 2015. (pa1538-12)
Hilderthorpe Infant School’s Blue Class new starters. (pa1538-13b)
Quay Academy School’s Jellyfish Class new starters.(pa1538-6a)
Wold Newton School new starters in 2015. (pa1538-15)
Burlington Infants School Sea Shell Class in 2015. (pa1540-7b)
Burlington Infants School’s Dolphin Class. (pa1540-7c)
BridlingtonBridlington Free Press