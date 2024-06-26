Robin Hood's Bay folk star Eliza Carthy unveils bench at school 60th celebration
A special event took place recently to celebrate this and was combined with the school’s annual May Queen celebrations.
Proceedings started with a family picnic on the school field.
Helen Thompson, Executive Headteacher of the Heritage Coast Federation which Fylingdales School is part of, said: “We were honoured to be joined by the Mayor and Mayoress of Whitby and honoured that the Mayor spoke to the children and their families and then supported in the opening of the Maypole dancing.
"Eliza Carthy, who is a former student and now world renowned folk musician, unveiled our new 60th anniversary bench, which was kindly donated by Wilf Nobles.
"She then talked about her time at and links to the school before she accompanied Julie Matthewson to play the music for the traditional maypole and sword dancing.
"We were so honoured to have such a prestigious musician performing with our children and everyone gave really assured maypole performances over the course of the afternoon.
May King Josh Matthewson gave a speech and last year's May Queen, Lily Silk, came back to crown the new Queen Grace Richardson.
All classes performed a range of maypole dances while years five and six children also performed a traditional sword dance to close proceedings.
A collection of old photos of the school over the past 60 years were on display, along with some old school log books.
All guests were invited to sign a visitors’ book to give a record of events to add to the school archive.