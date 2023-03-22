Ryedale village school given approval to close due to falling pupil numbers

The governing body of Hovingham School, in Ryedale, reluctantly approached the county council during the autumn of last year to consult on a proposal to close the facility, after all pupils had transferred to other schools by the start of the new academic year in 2022.

A consultation on the proposed closure of the school was carried out by the county council to allow local people an opportunity to share their views.

A further statutory representation period ended in February.

Hovingham CE VC Primary School - Image: Google Maps

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive members approved the closure of Hovingham CE VC Primary School on Tuesday (March 21) and the formal closure will be put in place at the end of this month.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for education and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to close this school.

"It has been a long-standing institution among the local communities and will be greatly missed.

“North Yorkshire maintains more small, rural schools than any other local authority in the country.

"The stark reality is that many of our schools, particularly those in rural areas, are seeing pupil numbers reduce year-on-year.

“Low numbers not only make the school unviable to keep running, but also mean it is not always possible for leaders to provide children with a broad curriculum and high quality education.

"We have a duty to ensure every child has the best possible opportunity to succeed.”

The county has about 50 schools and academies with fewer than 50 pupils, which is a sign of the effort and commitment to provide and maintain education across North Yorkshire and in deeply rural communities.

The county council has lobbied the Government strongly for better funding for the county’s schools.

While the introduction of the national funding formula has led to gains for some shire authorities, increases in funding are not enough to offset underlying financial pressures for schools.

