Swedish students meet one of Scarborough College's cricket stars Hana Khan (centre).

The school, based in Emmaboda, near Kalmar in southern Sweden have been travelling to the area for over 50 years, their customary visits having become an important factor of the senior pupils’ curriculum.

The consecutive succession of yearly visits was only interrupted temporarily by the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, although none of the Emmaboda student groups missed their opportunity to travel to England, as these were subsequently doubled up in 2022.

Residing with host families, their week-long cultural and educational trip included a special study visit to Scarborough College on Filey Road.

Swedish students visit Scarborough College....flying the flag at the Sports track

Following a cricket demonstration and try-out session led by the college’s Head Coach Piet Rinke, assisted by student cricketers Hana Khan, George Taylor, Abi Boyes and Alex Burton, the Swedish guests were given a tour

of the school’s various departments and facilities by college staff.

Senior School Deputy Head Tim Cashell said: “We were delighted to show Scarborough College to the students from Emmaboda.

“They were inquisitive and keen to learn about our school, our education system and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB).

“As an IB school, these types of visits are of great value.

“They highlight core IB values such as communication, inquiry, knowledge and, of course, open-mindedness.

“Through this core value particularly, we aim to encourage respect for other cultures, viewpoints and perspectives and it is wonderful to share these values with schools from across the world.”

Amongst a varied programme of activities their stay also included a reception with Charter Mayor Councillor John Ritchie who conducted a tour of the Town Hall, a guided exploration of Scarborough Castle and its history, a series of English language lessons, in addition to an industrial study visit to the Kingspan factory in Sherburn.

The group of 36 students and their accompanying four teachers also embarked on day excursions to York, visiting The Minster and the Jorvik Viking Centre as well as Whitby.

Commenting on his initial experience of Britain, Emmaboda student Erik Karlsson said: “Before I came to England, I pictured it as a flat, boring field-like country filled with sheep.

“But it turned out it has one of the most beautiful landscapes I have ever seen.

“For example, the South Bay of Scarborough with the Castle cliff towering above or the astonishing coastline when I walked along the cinder track.

“This will be forever remembered.”

The students’ trip was coordinated by Club England who also arrange the visits of numerous Scandinavian school brass bands who have been a familiar sight and sound of the summer season in Scarborough since 1968.