Scarborough and Whitby schoolchildren find voices at poetry slam to mark World Poetry Day

Nearly 250 pupils were invited to Flowergate Hall and the Stephen Joseph Theatre for two inspiring days of poetry and performance.

Children presented their own poems, which were based on the theme of ‘the places I’ll go’, as well as watching performances by artists Joy Cruickshank and Felix Hodcroft.

Poems written by the children have been included in an anthology alongside the work of other children from around the country, which they have received alongside a book on poetry writing skills, as part of the event organised by the Our Stories campaign, at the National Literacy Trust, ARCADE and Eastside.

Schoolchildren discover the magic of poetry.

Since January, the six schools - primary, secondary, SEND and Scarborough Pupil Referral Unit - have taken part in workshops with artists Rebecca Denniff and Frances Kelly to help build pupils ability to find ideas and inspiration, edit and craft poetry, perform spoken word and celebrate diversity of voice in the classroom.

Teachers received training from educational poet Jacob Sam-La Rose on how to build a culture of writing for pleasure across their school.

It comes after research, from the National Literacy Trust, shows that half of children and young people who write poetry say it makes them feel happy (49%) or confident (48%), and two thirds say it helps them express themselves and their feelings (68%).

Pupils Riley, Jack and Silvesta set off to a ‘under sea place, out of sea, an ancient place, a fantasy place, and a futuristic place’ during their performance, while Linden took listeners to Brazil, Poland and Canada.

One pupil, from East Whitby Primary School, said ‘when we performed our poetry, Joy Cruickshank made us believe more in ourselves’, while another said ‘I’m now looking forward to speaking in front of people’.

Helen Williams, Hub Manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “It’s been fantastic to follow so many children’s writing journeys.

"From finding a spark of an idea, to building the confidence to perform their own poetry at these slam events."