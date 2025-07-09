Scarborough College celebrates record IB examination pass rate with many students headed to university to study medicine

Deputy Head (IB) Ms Katie Cooke and Headmaster Mr Guy Emmett congratulate students on their successes

Students and staff assembled at Scarborough College to celebrate a record examination pass rate and fantastic individual results.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again, Scarborough College’s average International Baccalaureate® (IB) points score sits very comfortably above the world average, and individual highlights were the talk of the College on Sunday July 6. Over 15% of this year’s cohort will now continue to read medicine at esteemed universities in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. A quarter of all students achieved 35 points of above, equivalent to two A* and one A at A-Level.

The UK cohort, with a record number of boarding students, can look back on an incredibly successful year with a 100% pass rate and the overall pass rate surpassed 96%. This compares to the world wide average of 81.26%. The highest points scorer was Taptap, from Thailand, who followed his brother’s footsteps with a remarkable 44 points, placing him in the top 1% of the world’s university applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individual subjects, including Geography, History, Global Politics, Sports Science, and the Arts, all achieved 100% pass rates. Meanwhile, STEM subjects also excelled, with a record number of students set to study medicine next year. These exceptional results reflect the outstanding performance across every department.

Lucy, Molly, Ted and Kat celebrate their results

Assistant Head (IB), Ms Katie Cooke, said: ‘Huge congratulations to this year’s IB cohort on a fantastic set of results. Your hard work, resilience, and commitment over the past two years have paid off brilliantly, with many of you now set to begin exciting journeys at top universities and in diverse career paths around the globe.

“These achievements reflect not only your academic strength, but also the determination and character you’ve shown throughout the IB programme.

“Your success is well deserved, and we can’t wait to see what you accomplish next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Guy Emmett, Headmaster of Scarborough College, said: “I’m delighted with this year’s record-breaking IB results.

“The exceptional pass rate, impressive average points score, and the outstanding university placements are a testament to an extraordinary year.

“Our students have not only excelled academically but have also made significant contributions to every facet of school life.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them, and I’m excited for the bright future that lies ahead.

“A special thank you to our dedicated teaching staff and the unwavering support of our families.”