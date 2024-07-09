Scarborough College celebrates record International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme results

Head of School, student Jacob Taylor-Burks, celebrates his exam results with Headmaster Mr Guy Emmett

Scarborough College was full of smiles as students, staff and families came together to rejoice record 2024 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB) results.

The outstanding results will enable students to take their places at the very best universities in the world, including Oxbridge and the Ivy League.

This year’s cohort have achieved a school average of 33 points, with almost a quarter of them achieving 40 points or higher, the equivalent of three grade A* or more.

Among the top scorers were local students Ingrid Yeung (UCL) and Harry Cammish (Cambridge), scoring 44 and 43 points respectively.

Others include Elliot Burnley and Tamara Jacobs who will both go on to study Medicine.

The Head of School, Jacob Taylor Burks, also scored 42 points.

Scarborough College’s average is nearly 3 points above the world average, which is 30.3 points. These are amongst the highest results in the College’s history.

Now that the students have received their results, ahead of their A-Level counterparts, the College will again be able to send the vast majority of its Sixth Form leavers to their universities of choice.

The students also have the rest of the summer to complete their university placement, made much easier by the early publication of the IB Diploma results.

IB Coordinator Ms Katie Cooke said: “I am delighted to congratulate this year's graduating class on their remarkable achievements.

“An impressive number of students achieved 40 points or higher.

“This demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our students and colleagues.

“The vast majority have been accepted into their first-choice universities, including prestigious institutions like Cambridge and other Russell Group members, as well as Harvard, Columbia and other leading international universities.

“These accomplishments speak volumes about the students' commitment and the support from our dedicated teachers and Sixth Form team.’

Headmaster of Scarborough College, Mr Guy Emmett, said: “I am thrilled with their results and they can now enjoy the Summer, knowing virtually every student has secured their first choice university.

“The IB has once again proved to be the gold standard qualification and I congratulate each student for all they have achieved.

“They have excelled across all areas of school life and I couldn’t be prouder of them.